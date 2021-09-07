News24.com | The Wire actor Michael K Williams, 54, found dead in NYC apartment
Published
US actor Michael K. Williams, one of television's most memorable stars of recent years, has been found dead in his New York City apartment.Full Article
Published
US actor Michael K. Williams, one of television's most memorable stars of recent years, has been found dead in his New York City apartment.Full Article
The actor was found dead in his home in Brooklyn, New York, at around 2pm local time on Monday, according to police sources.
Michael K. Williams, an actor best known for his role as Omar Little on HBO’s “The Wire,” has died at the age of 54. Williams..