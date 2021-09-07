Norways fears Russia may use its 'Torpedo of the Apocalypse'

Russia's "Torpedo of the Apocalypse" — the Poseidon nuclear underwater vehicle — is changing the perception of nuclear threat, as it represents a new category of strategic weapons, the Norwegian publication Resett wrote. Russia plans to use the nuclear drone at large depths, where the vehicle will be able to develop sufficiently high speed, the publication said. The new torpedo will be transported and deployed on board mother submarines, such as the Belgorod and the Khabarovsk. According to Resett, Russia is to build four submarines for the new torpedo.