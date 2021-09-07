Man sentenced to five years in Vietnam jail for breaking quarantine and spreading COVID
Published
Le Van Tri was found by a court in Vietnam as guilty for "transmitting dangerous infectious diseases" to eight people – including one who later died.
Published
Le Van Tri was found by a court in Vietnam as guilty for "transmitting dangerous infectious diseases" to eight people – including one who later died.
Le Van Tri was found guilty of spreading the virus to eight people in Vietnam, one of whom died.