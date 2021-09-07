Paris Terror Attack Trial Starts Wednesday

Watch VideoThe survivors of the ISIS attack on Paris the night of Nov. 13, 2015, and those who mourn the 130 dead, are bracing for the long-awaited trial and hoping for justice.
It begins Wednesday in a secure modern complex embedded in Paris’ original 13th-century courthouse. The main chamber and 12 overflow rooms can...
Watch VideoThe survivors of the ISIS attack on Paris the night of Nov. 13, 2015, and those who mourn the 130 dead, are bracing for the long-awaited trial and hoping for justice.