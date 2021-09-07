Police say 1 killed, 7 others hurt in Wichita club shooting
Police in the southeastern Kansas city of Wichita say one person was killed and seven others were injured in a shooting at a downtown nightclubFull Article
Two of the victims wounded in the shooting outside Enigma Club & Lounge in Wichita, Kansas, have life-threatening injuries,..
Police are still looking for a suspect after one person was killed and seven others were hurt in a shooting in downtown Wichita..