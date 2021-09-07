Phoebe Waller-Bridge crushes dreams, exits Amazon's Mr. & Mrs. Smith series
Waller-Bridge was set to star opposite Donald Glover, who serves as co-creator and executive producerFull Article
Phoebe Waller-Bridge has reportedly exited Amazon's Mr. and Mrs. Smith series due to creative differences with Donald Glover.
The project starring Donald Glover will recast the role and remains on track for a 2022 debut.