Chinese Authorities Drop Case Against Former Alibaba Manager Accused of Sexual Assault
District prosecutors said they wouldn’t pursue criminal charges against the accused man despite a determination by police that he had...Full Article
The move drew widespread criticism online, with many lamenting the lack of protection for women in such cases.
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. has dismissed 10 staffers for publicizing an employee’s account of sexual assault allegations against..