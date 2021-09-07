Should the world celebrate El Salvador for recognising Bitcoin?

El Salvador, a county that often times falls under the criticism of the West, has become the first country in the world to that recognised the Bitcoin as a legal currency. Following the move, the country has received unexpected support from crypto investors on Reddit. El Salvador's support on Bitcoin comes from Reddit crypto Investors On Tuesday, September 7, El Salvador has become the first country in the world to recognise Bitcoin as a legal currency. The legal assembly of El Salvador approved the Bitcoin law in June and in late August approved a $150 million trust to ensure the automatic convertibility of the Bitcoin into the US dollar.