Texas Governor Signs Controversial Voting Bill Into Law

Watch VideoRepublican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed an elections overhaul into law Tuesday that adds more voting restrictions in the booming state, after Democrats spent months protesting what they say are efforts to weaken minority turnout and preserve the GOP's eroding dominance.
The bill signing underlined the hard right...
