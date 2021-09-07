Texas governor signs new GOP voting restrictions into law
Published
TYLER, Texas (AP) — Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed an elections overhaul into law Tuesday that adds more voting restrictions...Full Article
Published
TYLER, Texas (AP) — Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed an elections overhaul into law Tuesday that adds more voting restrictions...Full Article
Governor Greg Abbott signed Texas Senate Bill 1 Tuesday at a ceremony in Tyler.
A law banning abortions after six weeks took effect in Texas at midnight Tuesday, with no action from the Supreme Court to put the..