The Taliban has announced an all-male interim government for Afghanistan stacked with veterans of their hard-line rule from the 1990s and the 20-year battle against the US-led coalition.The move seems unlikely to win the international...Full Article
Taliban announces all-male Afghanistan government of old guard
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Afghanistan: Taliban announce new caretaker government full of the old guard
euronews (in English)
Mohammad Hasan Akhund will head the new Afghan government, while Abdul Ghani Baradar, the militant group's co-founder who took part..