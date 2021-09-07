Mexico Supreme Court Decriminalizes Abortion
The dramatic step by the second-biggest Catholic country will impact 28 states that penalize abortion — including Coahuila, which is on the Texas border.
The decision comes one week after a Texas law took effect prohibiting abortions once medical professionals can detect cardiac..
Top judge says decision is a ‘watershed’ moment for women in predominantly Catholic country