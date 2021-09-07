2 people killed in murder-suicide inside lobby of Marriott Marquis Houston hotel, HPD says
Published
A man and woman are dead following a shooting inside the lobby of a hotel in downtown Houston, according to Houston police.Full Article
Published
A man and woman are dead following a shooting inside the lobby of a hotel in downtown Houston, according to Houston police.Full Article
The apparent murder-suicide occurred at the Marriott Marquis Houston, and the two are believed to have had some sort of..