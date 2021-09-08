A powerful earthquake struck near the Pacific resort city of Acapulco today, causing buildings to rock and sway in Mexico City nearly 320km away.The US Geological Survey said the quake hit at 6.47pm local time on Tuesday (11.47am...Full Article
Strong earthquake hits near Acapulco, buildings sway in Mexico City
New Zealand Herald0 shares 5 views
Related news coverage
Powerful earthquake rocks southwest Mexico near Acapulco
Bleacher Report AOL
A powerful earthquake has struck the southwest of Mexico late Tuesday. The United States Geological Survey said the 7.0 magnitude..
Advertisement
More coverage
Powerful earthquake strikes Mexico near Acapulco, shakes buildings hundreds of miles away
Washington Post
The earthquake was felt by residents of Mexico City, some 230 miles away, where the lights went off and some residents ran outside...
-
Strong Quake Hits Southern Mexico, Buildings Sway In Capital
Huffington Post
-
Mexico hit by powerful 7.0-magnitude earthquake, sparking tsunami warning
Upworthy
-
Major Earthquake Shakes Acapulco and Mexico City
NYTimes.com
-
Mexico rocked by strong earthquake
Deutsche Welle