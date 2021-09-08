Mexico hit by powerful 7.0-magnitude earthquake, sparking tsunami warning
Published
Hazardous waves possible within 185 miles of quake site in Acapulco, as tremors felt as far away as capital Mexico CityFull Article
Published
Hazardous waves possible within 185 miles of quake site in Acapulco, as tremors felt as far away as capital Mexico CityFull Article
A powerful earthquake has struck the southwest of Mexico late Tuesday. The United States Geological Survey said the 7.0 magnitude..
A powerful earthquake has struck in southern Mexico near the Pacific resort city of Acapulco, causing buildings to rock and sway in..