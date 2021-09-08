At Brazil rallies, Bolsonaro deepens rift with Supreme Court

Tens of thousands of supporters of embattled right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro heeded his call and turned out at rallies Tuesday as he stepped up his attacks on Brazil's Supreme Court and threatened to plunge the country into a constitutional crisis. ​Bolsonaro has been locked in a feud with the high court, in particular a justice who has jailed several of the president's supporters for allegedly financing, organizing or inciting violence or anti-democratic acts, or disseminating false information.