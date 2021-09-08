Trial Begins For 20 Men Accused In 2015 Paris Attacks

Watch VideoIn a custom-built secure complex embedded within a 13th century courthouse, France on Wednesday began the trial of 20 men accused in ISIS’s 2015 attacks in Paris that left 130 people dead and hundreds injured.
The defendants were taken one by one into a glass-enclosed box at the side of the courtroom, surrounded...
