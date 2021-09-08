Powerful earthquake near Mexico’s Acapulco kills at least 1
Published
A powerful earthquake struck near the Pacific resort city of Acapulco on Tuesday night, killing at least one person and causing...Full Article
Published
A powerful earthquake struck near the Pacific resort city of Acapulco on Tuesday night, killing at least one person and causing...Full Article
Watch VideoA powerful earthquake struck near the Pacific resort city of Acapulco on Tuesday night, killing at least one person and..
A powerful earthquake has struck the southwest of Mexico late Tuesday. The United States Geological Survey said the 7.0 magnitude..