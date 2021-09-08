Félix Auger-Aliassime reaches US Open semi-finals after Carlos Alcaraz retires
Félix Auger-Aliassime went through to the US Open semi-finals after the Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz retired down a set and a break after only...Full Article
It was not immediately apparent why Carlos Alcaraz could not continue in the quarterfinal match, though he did have tape on his..