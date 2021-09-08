Powerful earthquake kills at least 1 person near Acapulco, Mexico
The mayor of Acapulco, Adela Román, said there was no major damage, but the 7.1 magnitude temblor rattled buildings hundreds of miles
A powerful earthquake centered near the Mexican resort city of Acapulco killed at least one person and damaged buildings.
A powerful earthquake struck near the Pacific resort city of Acapulco on Tuesday night, killing at least one person