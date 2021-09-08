Trial Begins For Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes

Watch VideoOpening statements are scheduled for Wednesday in the highly anticipated trial of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, the fallen tech star accused of duping financial backers, customers and patients into believing that her startup was about to revolutionize medicine.
Holmes arrived at the courthouse amid a media...
