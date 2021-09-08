Florida judge orders immediate lifting of DeSantis ban on school mask mandates
Published
Leon County Circuit Judge John C. Cooper would not issue the state a stay on his order to lift its mask mandate ban until an appeal...Full Article
Published
Leon County Circuit Judge John C. Cooper would not issue the state a stay on his order to lift its mask mandate ban until an appeal...Full Article
The mask mandate ban is back in effect for Florida's public schools. That's after the state filed a notice to appeal Thursday..
State officials continued the enforcement of the governor’s mask mandate ban in public schools despite a court order that will..