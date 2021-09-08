WHO Chief Calls For Halt On COVID Booster Shots

Newsy

Watch VideoRich countries with large supplies of coronavirus vaccines should refrain from offering booster shots through the end of the year and make the doses available for poorer countries, the head of the World Health Organization said Wednesday, doubling down on an earlier appeal for a “moratorium" on boosters that has...

