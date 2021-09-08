COVID-19 update: B.C. adds 814 new cases, no deaths
B.C. health officials announced 814 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths from the disease on Wednesday.Full Article
Two new locations of interest connected to Covid cases in the community have been announced by health officials this morning...
Experts foresee rises in cases, hospitalisations and deaths with onset of seasonal flu to follow