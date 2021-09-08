FBI releases video of suspect who planted pipe bomb ahead of Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Published
The riot at the Capitol was led by a group of Trump supporters, who sought to stop the Electoral College vote count in a bid to overturn...Full Article
Published
The riot at the Capitol was led by a group of Trump supporters, who sought to stop the Electoral College vote count in a bid to overturn...Full Article
The FBI has released new video footage of a suspect accused of planting two pipe bombs near the Republican National Committee..
The FBI has released new video from its investigation into the still-unidentified suspect who allegedly planted pipe bombs outside..