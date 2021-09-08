United Airlines warns of unpaid leave for staff given religious vaccine exemptions
United Airlines told its staff on Wednesday that those who are granted religious exemptions from getting vaccinated against the...Full Article
The US airline will require employees with religious and medical exemptions from its vaccine mandate to take a leave of absence...
