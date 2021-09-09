Sept. 30 will not be a provincial statutory holiday in Ontario, government confirms
Published
Ontario will not make Sept. 30, National Truth and Reconciliation Day, a provincial statutory holiday, the government confirms.Full Article
Published
Ontario will not make Sept. 30, National Truth and Reconciliation Day, a provincial statutory holiday, the government confirms.Full Article
Federally regulated workplaces and people who have collective bargaining agreements that observe federal holidays will mark the..