Cascading Liquidations Drop Bitcoin Price As El Salvador Introduces Legal Tender Law
Published
The bitcoin price plunged $10,000 from recent highs as El Salvador officially adopted BTC as legal tender.Full Article
Published
The bitcoin price plunged $10,000 from recent highs as El Salvador officially adopted BTC as legal tender.Full Article
El Salvador Buys 400 Bitcoins , As It Becomes First Country To Make It a Legal Currency.
In a series of tweets on Sept...
On Tuesday, September 7, Bitcoin will become legal currency in El Salvador. The Salvadoran government has begun buying bitcoin..