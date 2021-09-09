Colorado city agrees to $3 million settlement over violent arrest of woman with dementia
Two former police officers have been criminally charged in the arrest of Karen Garner, who has dementia, last year.Full Article
A Colorado city has agreed to pay $3 million to a 74-year-old woman with dementia who was roughly arrested by police in June 2020,..
The Colorado city of Loveland has agreed to pay 73-year-old Karen Garner after a police officer grabbed her arm, pushed her to the..