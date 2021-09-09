Talibs want China to invest billions in what appears to be nothingness

China has repeatedly expressed its desire to invest in the reconstruction of Afghanistan after the war. No wonder that the Taliban* regards China as their main foreign partner. The Talibs* are positive about China's Belt and Road economic project. They also count on Beijing's help in rebuilding the mining industry. What do the Talibs count on if China still becomes Afghanistan's gateway to the markets of the world? It goes without saying that the Taliban* wants Chinese money, but so far no one has told them that China will recognise the movement. The Chinese authorities still regard the new government in Afghanistan as terrorists. In theory, however, they express their readiness to participate in the development of the war-torn nation. Russia sticks to the same position and also spoke about a possibility of providing assistance to Afghanistan.