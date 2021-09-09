Heat, Dry Lightning Raise California Fire Worry

Watch VideoThe interior of California was very hot and dry Wednesday and the forecast called for a risk of fire-starting dry lightning as thousands of firefighters already have their hands full with wildland blazes that have been burning for weeks.
A National Weather Service heat advisory stretched down the Central Valley and...
