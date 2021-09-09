Biden to announce that all federal workers must be vaccinated, with no option for testing
Published
President Joe Biden on Thursday will impose more stringent vaccine rules on federal workers, and take steps to encourage private...Full Article
Published
President Joe Biden on Thursday will impose more stringent vaccine rules on federal workers, and take steps to encourage private...Full Article
Nearly three out of four Americans above the age of 18 have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday,..
The president stops short of a mandate as unvaccinated workers will instead be subject to regular testing and other restrictions.