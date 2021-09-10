Leylah Fernandez advances to US Open final with 3-set win over Aryna Sabalenka

Leylah Fernandez advances to US Open final with 3-set win over Aryna Sabalenka

Upworthy

Published

Leylah Fernandez, who has knocked out two previous US Open champions along the way, advanced to the final by edging Aryna Sabalenka on...

Full Article