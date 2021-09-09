Breyer calls Supreme Court's Texas abortion ruling 'very, very, very wrong'
The 83-year-old justice, who sides with the court's liberal wing, deflected questions about his retirement.Full Article
During an NPR interview, US Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer called the high court’s recent refusal to block a controversial..
A law banning abortions after six weeks took effect in Texas at midnight Tuesday, with no action from the Supreme Court to put the..