Baltimore Ravens agree to one-year deal with Latavius Murray, source says
Published
Latavius Murray agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $2 million to become the fourth running back to join the Ravens this week amid...Full Article
Published
Latavius Murray agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $2 million to become the fourth running back to join the Ravens this week amid...Full Article
The Ravens reached a one-year agreement with running back Latavius Murray as they quickly scramble to patch up an injury-ravaged..
What was expected to happen in Baltimore has now been realized. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Ravens have reached an agreement..