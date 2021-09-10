CDC study finds unvaccinated 11 times more likely to die of COVID-19
Published
As delta surged over the summer, those who were unvaccinated were four times more likely than the fully vaccinated to get infected.Full Article
Published
As delta surged over the summer, those who were unvaccinated were four times more likely than the fully vaccinated to get infected.Full Article
Unvaccinated Are 11 Times , More Likely To Die of COVID, CDC Report Reveals.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention..
US pediatric Covid hospitalizations have surged since Delta became predominant, but a new study that offers a first look at the..