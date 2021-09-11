The Latest: Taliban flag flies at Afghan presidential palace
KABUL, Afghanistan -- The Taliban flag waved over the Afghan presidential palace the same day the U.S. and the world marked the 20th...Full Article
After nearly 20 years, the Taliban is back in power in Afghanistan.
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has left Afghanistan for Tajikistan as the Taliban closes in on Kabul, according to several media..