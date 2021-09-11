Trump posts message to memorialize 9/11 anniversary, slam Biden Afghan withdrawal
Published
President Donald Trump sent a message of support and criticism to mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. “For the great people...Full Article
Published
President Donald Trump sent a message of support and criticism to mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. “For the great people...Full Article
Former US president Donald Trump used the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks to slam the "inept administration" of Joe Biden for..