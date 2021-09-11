Maryland judge who was about to be arrested by the FBI kills himself, officials say
Published
Agents were sent to arrest Caroline County Circuit Court Judge Jonathan Newell on federal charges of sexual exploitation of a child,...Full Article
Published
Agents were sent to arrest Caroline County Circuit Court Judge Jonathan Newell on federal charges of sexual exploitation of a child,...Full Article
Watch VideoAmong the families who lost children and other loved ones in the nation's opioid crisis, many had held out hope of..