Trump makes surprise visit to New York police and firefighters on 9/11
Trump made a surprise visit with New York City police and firemen Saturday to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.Full Article
New York firefighters and be seen applauding and cheering while they take photos with Trump.
Former President Trump on Saturday hinted that he might run for president again in 2024.