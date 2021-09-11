Pfizer initially turned down the offer of developing a coronavirus vaccine because the company's top executives thought the virus would be rapidly contained, like Sars and Mers.Dr Ugur Sahin and his wife Dr Özlem Türeci, the founders...Full Article
Covid-19: BioNTech owners reveal how Pfizer rejected their jab
New Zealand Herald0 shares 2 views
Related news coverage
BioNTech owners reveal how Pfizer rejected their jab
The rejection, revealed in a new book, comes as new US research shows that unvaccinated people were 11 times more likely to die..
Brisbane Times