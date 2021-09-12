Women in Afghanistan can continue to study in universities, including at post-graduate levels, but classrooms will be gender-segregated and Islamic dress is compulsory, the higher education minister in the new Taliban government said...Full Article
Taliban say women can study in gender-segregated universities
