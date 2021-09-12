News24.com | Israel strikes Gaza in retaliation for rocket fire, military says
Israel carried out air strikes in the Gaza Strip on Sunday in response to Palestinian rocket fire into its territory, the Israeli military said.Full Article
Israel's Iron Dome defence system intercepts several rockets fired from Southern Lebanon.
A Hamas rocket site and a military compound in Khan Younis were targeted, the IDF spokesperson's unit said