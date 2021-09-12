College Football Rankings: B/R's Top 25 After Week 2
Published
After picking up a marquee win on the road in Week 2, both the Oregon Ducks and Iowa Hawkeyes have surged in B/R's latest Top 25 for the...Full Article
Published
After picking up a marquee win on the road in Week 2, both the Oregon Ducks and Iowa Hawkeyes have surged in B/R's latest Top 25 for the...Full Article
How does Oregon's win over Ohio State impact the weekly Power Rankings? What about Iowa's big rivalry win? And close calls for..
Joel Klatt joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the biggest headlines from Week 1 of college football action, including Bryce Young's..