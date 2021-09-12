Vaccine passports are off the cards for the British according to England's Health Minister in an interview on Sunday.Sajid Javid telling Nick Robinson on the BBC's The Andrew Marr show, "we will not be going ahead with plans for...Full Article
England scraps plans for vaccine passport
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Boris Johnson: From September a vaccine passport system will be in place
PA - Press Association STUDIO
On the day England’s nightclubs were allowed to open for the first time since March 2020, Boris Johnson set out plans to make..