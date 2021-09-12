Taliban: Women can study in gender-segregated universities
On Sunday, the Taliban education minister said women would not be allowed to study with men and would be required to wear Islamic dress.Full Article
Euronews' Anelise Borges reports from Kabul as the new Taliban government outlines sweeping education policies banning women and..