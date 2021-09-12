Kanye West expected to make a surprise appearance at the VMAs
Published
With no Taylor Swift at this year’s MTV VMAs, we hear that Kanye West may be making a surprise appearance at tonight’s show.Full Article
Published
With no Taylor Swift at this year’s MTV VMAs, we hear that Kanye West may be making a surprise appearance at tonight’s show.Full Article
Kim Kardashian made a surprise appearance at Kanye's release party for his new album, Donda.
Kanye West is potentially plotting something. The 44-year-old Donda superstar is set to make a surprise appearance at the 2021 MTV..