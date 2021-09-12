Britney Spears Engaged To BF Sam Asghari & Gushes She ‘Can’t Believe It’
Published
Britney Spears is engaged to her longtime BF! The pop star showed off her gorgeous diamond ring to Instagram as she posted alongside Sam Asghari.Full Article
Published
Britney Spears is engaged to her longtime BF! The pop star showed off her gorgeous diamond ring to Instagram as she posted alongside Sam Asghari.Full Article
Die US-amerikanische Sängerin Britney Spears hat ihren Instagram-Account gelöscht. Das steckt dahinter.
The pop icon deleted her Instagram on Tuesday, September 14, days after she announced she was engaged on the social media app.