FBI releases newly declassified record on 9/11 attacks
Published
On Saturday, the Federal Bureau of Investigation released newly declassified documents relating to the investigation of the 9/11 attacks...Full Article
Published
On Saturday, the Federal Bureau of Investigation released newly declassified documents relating to the investigation of the 9/11 attacks...Full Article
The FBI has released a newly declassified 16-page document related to logistical support provided to two of the Saudi hijackers in..