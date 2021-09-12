Daniil Medvedev stuns Novak Djokovic in US Open men's final to win first major title
Published
Daniil Medvedev won his first major title on Sunday, beating Novak Djokovic 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.Full Article
Published
Daniil Medvedev won his first major title on Sunday, beating Novak Djokovic 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.Full Article
World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev won his first grand slam title, beating world No. 1 Novak Djokovic in straight sets in the US Open..
Russia's Daniil Medvedev wins his first Grand Slam title by shattering Novak Djokovic's hopes of completing a calendar sweep of the..